Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow before 1 pm, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday night: Rain before 1 am, then a chance of showers after 1 am. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 80%.