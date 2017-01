Tonight: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. High near 25. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.