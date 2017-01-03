Winter weather advisory continues

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids says lake-effect snow showers will continue through Friday, and likely into the weekend. Additional accumulations of up to 4 inches can be expected.

Blowing and drifting snow continues, with wind gusts to near 30 mph through Friday afternoon and picking up again during the day Saturday. Roads will remain snow packed and hazardous, with snow showers and cold temperatures staying with us into the weekend.

Abrupt changes in visibility can be expected, along with slow commute times. The Michigan Department of Transportation reminds motorists to adjust speeds based on the conditions, and to take it slow in ice and snow.

More snow is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Weather preparedness information is available online at www.ready.gov/winter.

Grand Haven-area forecast:

Friday: Snow showers. High near 17. Wind chill values as low as minus 6. West-northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday night: Snow showers. Low around 14. Wind chill values as low as minus 1. West wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday: Snow showers. High near 21. Blustery, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.