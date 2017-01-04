Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow before 8 pm. Low around 16. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Thursday: Snow showers. High near 17. Wind chill values as low as minus 1. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 16 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Thursday night: Snow showers. Low around 13. West-northwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Friday: Snow showers. High near 18. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.