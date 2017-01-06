Advisory ends, but winter weather continues

In a special weather statement for Ottawa County released Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids said we can expect changing visibility in snow near the lakeshore during the afternoon and evening commute as snow bands persist across the area.

Motorists are reminded to reduce driving speeds, increase following distances and allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Light snow showers will make roads slick through Sunday morning, the weather bureau said. More snow is expected Monday and Monday night.

Here is the weekend forecast for the Grand Haven area:

Tonight: Snow showers. Steady temperature around 14. Wind chill values as low as minus 2. West wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Saturday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as minus 7. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Saturday night: Snow showers. Low around 15. Wind chill values as low as minus 1. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday night: A slight chance of snow showers before 8 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.