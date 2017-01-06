Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Snow showers. Low around 14. Wind chill values as low as minus 1. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday: Snow showers. High near 21. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.