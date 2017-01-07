Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Snow showers. Low around 15. Wind chill values as low as minus 1. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 15 to 24 mph.