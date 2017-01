Tonight: Snow showers. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Snow showers in the morning, then mixing with rain and changing to all rain showers by late morning. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Tuesday night: Rain and snow showers likely before 1 am, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.