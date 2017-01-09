Winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids says snow will accumulate 2-3 inches, with locally up to 6 inches possible north of the Ludington area. Winds will pick up, resulting in blowing snow and low visibility for motorists Tuesday morning.

Snow will become mixed with freezing rain and sleet toward sunrise. Travel impacts may develop, especially during the morning commute Tuesday.

The mixture of winter precipitation will gradually change to all rain Tuesday morning as warmer air moves into the region.

Additional chances of mixed winter precipitation are possible later Wednesday into Thursday, and again later Sunday into Monday.

Hazardous weather:

— Moderate to occasionally heavy snow early Tuesday.

— Becoming a wintry mix around sunrise, then all rain before noon.

— Snow accumulations of 2-4 inches by noon Tuesday.

— Increasing winds with blowing snow and very low visibility developing by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Impacts:

— Hazardous travel due to blowing snow and icy roads.

— Back roads will remain icy even after temperatures rise into the upper 30s.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reminds motorists to adjust speeds based on the conditions, and to take it slow in ice and snow.

Weather preparedness information is available online at www.ready.gov/winter.