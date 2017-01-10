Area schools closed today

Fruitport Community Schools, Fruitport Calvin Christian School and Western Michigan Christian School are all closed Tuesday.

Many more schools in the Muskegon area are closed as well.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday and a High Wind Watch until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Sustained winds of 40 mph and occasional gusts over 60 mph are possible.

Possible impacts from high winds include the threat of trees and limbs coming down as well as power outages.