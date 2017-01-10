Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A chance of rain before 10 pm, then a chance of snow between 10 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday night: Rain likely, mainly before 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. South-southeast wind 11 to 13 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.