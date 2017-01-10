High winds, snowmelt hit area

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until further notice as the Grand River rose to within a foot of its flood level at Robinson Township.

Some area residents were without power Tuesday evening as strong wind gusts knocked trees and tree limbs down and onto power lines.

In Ferrysburg’s Harbor Point subdivision, trees fell completely across the road in opposite sides of the development, with a larger tree taking down a power line that served at least 18 customers. Ferrysburg public works crews quickly moved one tree off one end of Suffolk Street by pushing it aside with a front-end loader. The other tree — at Suffolk and Harbor Point Drive — was a lot larger and had to be cut in to pieces to be removed.

A strong wind gust snapped off the top of a power pole on Leonard Road near the River Run neighborhood in Spring Lake Township.

Consumers Energy did not show an outage in that area on its online outage map. It did show more than 200 customers without power Tuesday evening along Kelly Street between Fruitport Road and 144th Avenue, also in Spring Lake Township.

Wind gusts reached as high as 61 mph at Coast Guard Station Grand Haven at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Other gusts reported in West Michigan on Tuesday included 58 mph at Jamestown Township at 5:30 p.m.; and 54 mph in Norton Shores, near Holland and in the Grand Rapids area.

In the meantime, Ottawa County Emergency Services Director Beth Thomas said her office is closely monitoring ice jams in the Grand River, with hopes that the warmer temperatures will thin the ice enough to keep the river flowing.

“It is jammed up to a degree,” she said, but the water level has been holding steady for the past few days.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brandon Hoving said that the bureau has reports of ice jams at the U.S. 31 drawbridge in Grand Haven, and possibly on some bends in the river between Grand Haven and Robinson Township.

The water level hasn’t risen in the past three days, but Tuesday’s above 40-degree temperature, along with the rain and snow melt, add some complications to the mix, Hoving said. Normally, temperatures have to rise above 50 to break up an ice jam, but “we’re in a wait-and-see approach at this point,” he said.

The winds could also create a problem.

“When you get strong enough winds off the lake, blowing upriver, that would not work in our favor,” Hoving said.

Residents upstream should be prepared for an abrupt change in the river status, just in case, he said.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Grand River at Robinson Township was holding at 12.3 feet, exactly a foot below flood level.

Should the ice jam at the Grand Haven drawbridge be concerning to waterfront residents farther downstream? Hoving said the weather conditions this year have not been nearly as intense as what was experienced in January 2005, when Grand Haven and Spring Lake Township residents found themselves rushing to place sandbags in front of their homes as the water rose at a fast rate in front of them.

An ice jam at the drawbridge caused the backup, prompting many volunteers to help at homes around Lloyds Bayou in Spring Lake. The jam broke later that night and the sandbags helped keep water out of most of the homes.

That year, there was a cold stretch in late December followed by a thaw in the 50s that broke up the ice, and then another cold snap.

This year, “we didn’t develop the ice as thick as we did in 2005,” Hoving said.

The forecast calls for mild weather again Wednesday, followed by a cool down, with below freezing temperatures by Friday, Hoving said. It will warm up again after that with more of a mild pattern in mid-January, the meteorologist said.