Wind advisory in effect

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids says southerly sustained winds around 35 mph will veer west this evening.

Wind gusts will reach 50-55 mph this evening. The highest wind gusts are expected between 6 and 10 p.m.

The weather bureau has reports of wind gusts as high as 54 mph in the Holland area (3:42 p.m.), 51 mph near Saugatuck in Allegan County (3:28 p.m.), and 52 mph at Norton Shores in Muskegon County (2:08 p.m.).

Impacts:

— Scattered power outages are likely.

— Downed tree limbs and weak or dead trees will topple.

— Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Grand Haven forecast:

The rest of this afternoon: Rain. High near 42. Breezy, with a south wind around 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain and snow likely before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy, with a west wind 34 to 39 mph decreasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.