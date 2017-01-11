Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Rain showers, freezing rain and sleet likely before 1 am; then a chance of snow showers, freezing rain and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 31. North-northeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West-northwest wind 14 to 18 mph.