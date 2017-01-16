Freezing rain advisory

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids says freezing rain will change to rain from southwest to northeast.

Additional ice accumulations of a couple of hundredths of an inch are possible.

Impacts:

— Slower commuting times.

— Secondary and especially dirt roads will hold onto the ice longer than primary and paved roads.

— Scattered power outages are possible.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reminds motorists to adjust speeds based on the conditions, and to take it slow in ice and snow.

Grand Haven forecast:

Monday night: Rain. Low around 34. East wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers, mainly before 11 am. High near 38. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

