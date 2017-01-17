Despite rain, river level drops

According to the National Weather Service, the river measured 13 feet, 3 inches Tuesday morning, down from 13-6 Monday.

Flood stage is 13-3. Minor flooding becomes possible when the river rises above that mark.

“Ice continues to restrict the flow of the Grand River at Robinson Township, and the river is currently at minor flood stage though slowly falling,” the NWS said on its website. “An inch of rain fell Monday into Tuesday morning, and therefore a slight rise in the river level is possible in the short term. Warm temperatures will allow the ice to melt later this week, which may allow the river to fall back within its banks by then.”