Officials urge caution

Local public safety officials warn that while the icebergs and the piers may be picturesque, they are also extremely dangerous.

Photos of people walking on the ice and on or near the Grand Haven south pier have been surfacing over the past week on social media posts.

Lt. Clint Holt of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety issues this warning: “No ice is safe ice.”

“You just don’t know what you are venturing on, on Lake Michigan,” he said.

There are always structural currents around the pier, Holt noted, and the ice is always compromised.

Anyone who has traveled on the ice in the same area will likely see big changes in the ice formations in as little as one day. It depends on the wave action and the wind direction. Rain and changing temperatures also have an affect.

Holt said the waves of ice off the Grand Haven beaches are actually associated with the sandbars. The bergs the farthest out are the most dangerous, because the water action can lift them off the sandbar and a strong east wind will push them away from shore, he said.

In between the icebergs, the low areas that seem safe are actually where rip currents continue to flow, Holt said.

“Even when we are going out on training exercises, I’ve seen our guys go through,” Holt said.

But at least that incident was observed and help was at hand, if needed. Holt said that’s a very important aspect of ice rescues.

First, someone needs to see that you’re in trouble. Next, they need to call 911. And then, it takes time for officers to get geared up and safely across the ice with any equipment they might need.

People should think about that, Holt said, before venturing out on the ice.

And think about this: Within a few minutes, a victim in icy water will become hypothermic enough that he or she can’t help with his or her own rescue.

“You really take your life in your hands when you venture out on that ice,” Holt said.

If a person falls into the lake from the edge of a crumbling iceberg, they also need to be wary of floating ice. Pack ice of 6-inches thick can equal thousands of pounds. “It can float up and crush you,” Holt said.

Under the circumstances of floating ice chunks, Holt said they might not even be able to put a rescuer into the water. At that point, the only help is to wait for a helicopter.

“Your chances of survival are slim at that point,” Holt said.

Despite a fence and signs warning people to stay off the pier while it is under renovation, some are still disregarding those obstacles, Holt said.

Grand Haven officers issued trespassing tickets during a time when police received a complaint that people were going to get washed off the pier. The people told police they were going out there no matter what authorities say.

“They were belligerent,” Holt said.

Ice caves may seem cool, but the way they are formed is exactly the reason you should stay away from them, Holt said. Water carves out the area and freezes, often forming just a thin layer of ice.

“You can easily fall through that when you jump into a cave,” Holt explained.

Self rescue

It’s not illegal, but the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety discourages anyone from going out on the ice, Holt said.

Anyone going out on the ice should at minimum have a flotation device and ice awls or picks, according to Holt. A life jacket can help keep you afloat so you can concentrate on getting back onto the ice shelf.

Use the awls to grip the ice, then kick and roll yourself onto the ice and away from the hole. Crawl across the ice to keep your weight as widely distributed as possible.

Go back the same direction you came, because you already know that the ice held you.

Do not try to go a shorter distance. You might end up going through again and not have enough energy to save yourself a second time.

Training

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is one of the only departments in the state that does extensive training on pack ice, Holt said.

“We’ve had to develop that training because of all the people going out on the ice,” he said.

Grand Haven officers will be training with Coast Guard Station Grand Haven personnel next month on Lake Michigan. Holt said the Coast Guard is working on a training curriculum for its crews.