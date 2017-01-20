Dense fog advisory

Hazardous weather:
— Dense fog.
— Visibilities will be near or less than one-quarter mile.
— Fog will slowly dissipate later Saturday morning.
Impacts:
— Hazardous driving conditions in reduced visibilities.
— Drivers should slow down, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Grand Haven forecast:
Overnight: A 40 percent chance of rain and areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 37. East-southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Areas of fog before 2 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers. High near 52. East-southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.