Dense fog advisory

Hazardous weather:

— Dense fog.

— Visibilities will be near or less than one-quarter mile.

— Fog will slowly dissipate later Saturday morning.

Impacts:

— Hazardous driving conditions in reduced visibilities.

— Drivers should slow down, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Grand Haven forecast:

Overnight: A 40 percent chance of rain and areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 37. East-southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday: Areas of fog before 2 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers. High near 52. East-southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.