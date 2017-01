Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. East-southeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52. South-southeast wind around 9 mph.

Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 49.