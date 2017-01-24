After a break, snow to pile up across West Michigan as cold returns

Cold air will pour across West Michigan behind a front late Wednesday. The cold air, combined with a mild lake and northwest winds, will trigger lake-effect snow showers.

Starting Thursday, we'll likely see several rounds of lake-effect snow. The snow will linger into the weekend as weak impulses rotate around a large trough.

Areas along and west of U.S. 131 will end up with the highest snow totals. Some areas along the West Michigan lakeshore could end up with more than a foot of snow before the snow ends early next week.

Prior to this event, the last time Grand Rapids saw more than an inch of snow was back on Jan. 10. So yes, it's been a long time.

Grand Haven forecast:

Wednesday: Sleet, possibly mixed with snow before 7 am; then rain, snow and sleet between 7 and 10 am; then rain after 10 am. High near 41. East wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday night: Rain likely before 1 am, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West-northwest wind around 16 mph.

Friday: Snow showers. High near 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Friday night: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 29.

Saturday night: Snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 26.

Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.