Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 2 am. Low around 36. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Rain. High near 44. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday night: Rain likely before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8 pm and 2 am, then a chance of snow after 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. West-northwest wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.