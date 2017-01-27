Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph.

Saturday: Snow showers. High near 30. West-northwest wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Saturday night: Periods of snow showers. Low around 24. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Sunday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 1 inch possible.