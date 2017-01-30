Winter weather advisory

Hazardous weather:

— The National Weather Service says snow will redevelop Monday evening and may become locally heavy at times from mid-evening through the early overnight hours Tuesday.

— Light snow showers will linger Tuesday.

— Expect 2-4 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning, with isolated higher amounts to near 5 inches possible.

Impacts:

— Roads will become snow covered and slick Monday evening and last into Tuesday morning.

— The Tuesday morning commute will likely be difficult.

— Commute times on Tuesday morning will likely take additional time.

Conditions will begin to improve around midday Tuesday, WZZM-TV Aaron Ofseyer meteorologist says. But, as colder air begins to pour across Lake Michigan, lake-effect snow showers will get going. The snow will gradually end Wednesday as winds start to shift.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reminds motorists to adjust speeds based on the conditions, and to take it slow in ice and snow.

Grand Haven forecast:

Monday night: Snow, mainly after 7 p.m. Temperature rising to around 31 by 4 a.m. South wind 8 to 16 mph becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.

Tuesday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.