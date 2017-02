Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 10 to 17 mph becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 27. South-southwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.