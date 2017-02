Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 11 pm, then freezing rain likely between 11 pm and 4 am, then rain likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers. Cloudy, with a high near 39.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain showers, then changing over to snow showers toward midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.