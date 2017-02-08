Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A chance of snow before 1 am, then snow showers after 1 am. Low around 17. Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 1 inch possible.

Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as minus 2. Blustery, with a northwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.