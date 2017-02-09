Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 pm, then a chance of snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West-northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow before 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday night: A slight chance of rain between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.