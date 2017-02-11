Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A chance of rain before 2 am, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 33. North-northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of snow between 8 am and 2 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.