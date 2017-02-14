Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. North-northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.