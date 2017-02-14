Winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids says the advisory area includes Ottawa, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm and Kent counties.

A cold front passing through the area Tuesday evening will bring a period of rain showers that will change to snow showers. It will turn windy and colder behind the front, so roads may become icy.

Hazardous weather:

— Rain changing to snow Tuesday evening with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s Wednesday morning.

— Blowing snow with increasing winds from the northwest.

— Snow accumulation of 1-2 inches by Wednesday morning.

Impacts:

— Travel becoming slippery.

— Poor driving visibilities.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reminds motorists to adjust speeds based on the conditions, and to take it slow in ice and snow.

Grand Haven-area forecast:

Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a north-northwest wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a north-northwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. North-northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.