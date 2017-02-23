Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 am. Low around 40. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 53. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Friday night: Rain showers likely before 1 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.