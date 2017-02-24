Grand Haven's weekend forecast

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 am, then rain likely after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South-southeast wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Snow likely, mainly before 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 pm, mixing with rain after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.