Winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids says it will become windy with snow showers, creating some near whiteout conditions.

Hazardous weather:

— Occasional snow showers.

— Winds gusting to 35 mph, producing near whiteout conditions, especially Saturday morning.

— 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation by Saturday evening.

Impacts:

— Roads becoming snow covered and slippery.

— Visibilities occasionally reduced to less than a half-mile.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reminds motorists to adjust speeds based on the conditions, and to take it slow in ice and snow.

Grand Haven forecast:

Friday night: Rain showers likely before 11 pm, then snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 29. North-northwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west-southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday: Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Temperature falling to around 26 by 11 am. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.