Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 40. South wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west-northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain before 8 am, then rain and snow likely between 8 am and 2 pm, then snow likely after 2 pm. Some thunder is also possible. High near 42. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday night: Snow likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a north-northwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.