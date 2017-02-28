Holland officials say it’s too early to worry about the tulips

As for Holland's signature, the tulip? It is still too early to tell if there will be issues.

Susan Zalnis, marketing and public relations director for Tulip Time, said that tulips are pretty hardy and even if they sprout up and then get buried in snow, they should be OK.

"At this point, it is still February or almost March, so there is still a lot of potential winter left so we are not all that concerned," Zalnis said.

When Matt VanDyken, technology coordinator for the city of Holland, was asked about the state of the flowers and if the flowers will bloom at the correct time, he said that "only God knows the answer to that."

The fear is that the city will have a situation similar to 2012's Stemfest, when due to the warm temperatures, the tulips began to bloom six weeks prior to the May festival and causing flower beds to be filled with stems instead of blooms.