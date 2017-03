Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.