High wind advisory

The warning from the National Weather Service replaces a wind advisory.

Hazardous weather:

— Gusty winds this afternoon will continue to diminish through this evening.

— Winds will increase Wednesday morning to 30-40 mph, with gusts to around 60 mph can be expected in the warning area, which includes all of West Michigan.

— The strong winds on Wednesday will diminish Wednesday evening.

Impacts:

— Impacts on Wednesday will be much greater than they were with today's gusty winds.

— Limbs and branches will come down, with some trees likely being blown over.

— Numerous power outages will be likely Wednesday.

— A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

Grand Haven forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 26 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west-southwest wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.