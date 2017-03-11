Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North-northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North-northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.