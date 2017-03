Tonight: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North-northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Monday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Monday night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 18.