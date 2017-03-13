Winter weather advisory

Hazardous weather:

— Light snow continues this afternoon, ending late this evening.

— Total snowfall will range from 2-4 inches, locally higher.

Impacts:

— Slick conditions are likely, especially on side streets and less-traveled roadways.

— The Monday evening commute will be affected by falling snow and slick spots on area roads. Roads are likely to remain slick through the Tuesday morning commute.

— Plan for some extra travel time tonight into Tuesday morning as you will need to slow down for conditions. The Michigan Department of Transportation reminds motorists to adjust speeds based on the conditions, and to take it slow in ice and snow.

Grand Haven forecast:

The rest of Monday afternoon: Snow. High near 29. East-northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight: Snow likely, mainly before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3 am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. East-northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind around 16 mph.