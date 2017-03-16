Winter weather advisory for Friday

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids says we should be prepared for a little more winter on St. Patrick’s Day.

Hazardous weather:

— Intense burst of snow most likely between 4 a.m. and noon Friday.

— Quick snow accumulations around an inch on roadways.

— Brief freezing rain during the mid-day.

— Visibility occasionally a quarter-mile or less.

Impacts:

— Hazardous travel with slippery roads and poor visibility.

— Longer morning commute times.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reminds motorists to allow plenty of time to reach their destination. Take it slow in ice and snow.

Grand Haven weather:

Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south-southeast after midnight.

Friday: Rain showers and snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 11 am; then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers between 11 am and noon; then rain showers after noon. High near 38. Southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Friday night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.