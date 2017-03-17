Grand Haven weekend forecast

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.