logo

Weather

Grand Haven weekend forecast

Tribune Staff • Today at 7:00 AM

Today: Rain and snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 1 pm, then rain likely between 1 and 3 pm, then rain showers likely after 3 pm. High near 38. South-southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Recommended for You