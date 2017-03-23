Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 9 pm and 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 40. South-southeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 55. South-southwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday night: Periods of showers, mainly after 8 pm. Low around 43. South-southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.