Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Rain likely before 2 am, then showers after 2 am. Low around 42. Light and variable wind becoming south-southwest 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers. High near 47. East wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers, mainly before 2 pm. High near 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%.