Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Rain. Low around 42. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Rain likely before 8 am, then showers likely after 8 am. Cloudy, with a high near 53. East-southeast wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.