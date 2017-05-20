Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 9 pm. Low around 56. East-southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 am, then a chance of showers between 9 am and 3 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West-southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.