Grand Haven forecast

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 7 mph.