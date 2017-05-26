Memorial Day weekend forecast

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East-northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Memorial Day: A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.