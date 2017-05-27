Grand Haven's weekend forecast

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind becoming east-southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 am and 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East-southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West-southwest wind around 11 mph.

Memorial Day: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.