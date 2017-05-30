Grand Haven forecast

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 11 to 16 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: A chance of showers, mainly before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.